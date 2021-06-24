Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th ARW provides aerial refueling during RFA 21 [Image 7 of 8]

    168th ARW provides aerial refueling during RFA 21

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 18th Aggressor Squadron breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 168th Air Refueling Wing, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 24, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and integrating allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th ARW provides aerial refueling during RFA 21 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    1CTCS"
    Eielson AFB
    "18th AGRS
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

