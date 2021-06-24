A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 18th Aggressor Squadron breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 168th Air Refueling Wing, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 24, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and integrating allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 21:02
|Photo ID:
|6709921
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-OF524-0228
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 168th ARW provides aerial refueling during RFA 21 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
