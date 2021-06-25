Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol. [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rebecca Ives  

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    SILVERDALE, Wash. – Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) depart Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor for a strategic deterrent patrol, June 25. Maine is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 18:32
    Photo ID: 6709833
    VIRIN: 210625-N-AI605-0123
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 339.66 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Rebecca Ives, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.
    USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBN)

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    CSG-9
    USS Maine
    Commander Submarine Group 9
    SSBN 741
    COMSUBGRU 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT