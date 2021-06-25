USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol.

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) depart Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor for a strategic deterrent patrol, June 25. Maine is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)

