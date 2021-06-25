SILVERDALE, Wash. – Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) depart Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor for a strategic deterrent patrol, June 25. Maine is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 18:32
|Photo ID:
|6709832
|VIRIN:
|210625-N-AI605-0067
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|374.95 KB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Maine (SSBN 741) departs Bangor, Washington for a strategic deterrent patrol. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Rebecca Ives, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
