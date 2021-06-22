Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators' Workshop: 12th District [Image 4 of 6]

    Educators' Workshop: 12th District

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Educators with 12th Marine Corps District participate in the Educators’ Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. Educators were given the opportunity to learn about recruit training on the depot and the Marine Corps as a whole. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 18:09
    Photo ID: 6709806
    VIRIN: 210622-M-CI314-1043
    Resolution: 4473x2982
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators' Workshop: 12th District [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Educators' Workshop: 12th District
    Educators' Workshop: 12th District
    Educators' Workshop: 12th District
    Educators' Workshop: 12th District
    Educators' Workshop: 12th District
    Educators' Workshop: 12th District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT