Educators' Workshop: 12th District

Educators with 12th Marine Corps District participate in the Educators’ Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. Educators were given the opportunity to learn about recruit training on the depot and the Marine Corps as a whole. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 18:09
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
