Educators' Workshop: 12th District

Educators with 12th Marine Corps District participate in the Educators’ Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. Educators were welcomed to the depot to receive some first- hand experience on what recruit training is like. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 by LCpl Grace Kindred