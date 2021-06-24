Mike Company Graduation Ceremony

New Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
