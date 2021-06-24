A new Marine of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6709762
|VIRIN:
|210624-M-CI314-1077
|Resolution:
|2986x1991
|Size:
|625.59 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
