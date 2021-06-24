Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130Js perform low approach over Fort Greely

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performs a low approach during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 24, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:33
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130Js perform low approach over Fort Greely [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    36th Airlift Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Red Flag-Alaska
    Fort Greely

