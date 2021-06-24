C-130Js perform low approach over Fort Greely

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performs a low approach during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 24, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

