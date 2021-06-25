Prairie Trace Golf Course Cuts Ribbon on New Holes

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian Bruckbauer, Air Force Security Assistance Center commander, takes the first tee shot on the newly designed holes 7 of the Prairie Trace golf course, June 25, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The cutting marks the completion of the first phase of a multi-mission dollar program which required the previous holes to be moved to make room for the expansion of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

