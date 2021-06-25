Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prairie Trace Golf Course Cuts Ribbon on New Holes

    Prairie Trace Golf Course Cuts Ribbon on New Holes

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian Bruckbauer, Air Force Security Assistance Center commander, takes the first tee shot on the newly designed holes 7 of the Prairie Trace golf course, June 25, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The cutting marks the completion of the first phase of a multi-mission dollar program which required the previous holes to be moved to make room for the expansion of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:27
    Photo ID: 6709542
    VIRIN: 210625-F-AV193-1060
    Resolution: 3772x2518
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prairie Trace Golf Course Cuts Ribbon on New Holes [Image 6 of 6], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Golf
    88th Air Base Wing
    NASIC
    Prairie Trace

