U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Burger, 88th Mission Support Group commander, provides remarks prior to cutting the ribbon of newly designed holes 7 and 8 of the Prairie Trace golf course, June 25, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The cutting marks the completion of the first phase of a multi-mission dollar program which required the previous holes to be moved to make room for the expansion of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:26 Photo ID: 6709540 VIRIN: 210625-F-AV193-1033 Resolution: 3772x2518 Size: 753.64 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prairie Trace Golf Course Cuts Ribbon on New Holes [Image 6 of 6], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.