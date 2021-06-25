Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    780 MI BDE 2021 Tribute to the Fallen III [Image 4 of 5]

    780 MI BDE 2021 Tribute to the Fallen III

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), carried 20-pound sandbags around the McGlachin parade field in an event the “2021 Tribute to the Fallen” organizers called “Weight of the Fallen,” to represent the weight all service members carry following the loss of their fallen comrades. Praetorians! “Strength and Honor”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6709536
    VIRIN: 210625-O-PX639-943
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 780 MI BDE 2021 Tribute to the Fallen III [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

