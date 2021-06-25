780 MI BDE 2021 Tribute to the Fallen

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), carried 20-pound sandbags around the McGlachin parade field in an event the “2021 Tribute to the Fallen” organizers called “Weight of the Fallen,” to represent the weight all service members carry following the loss of their fallen comrades. Praetorians! “Strength and Honor”

