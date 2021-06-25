Maj. Michael Wetlesen, center, incoming 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, renders his first salute to his squadron after accepting command of the 4th SFS during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 9, 2021. The first salute is traditional in marking the beginning of a new command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6709227
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-JN771-1051
|Resolution:
|7175x4783
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT