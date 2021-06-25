Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    4th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Michael Wetlesen, right, incoming 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Anthony Mullinax, 4th Mission Support Group commander, during the 4th SFS assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 25, 2021. Wetlesen was previously commander of the 822d Base Defense Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    Assumption of Command
    Security Forces
    4th Security Forces Squadron

