Maj. Michael Wetlesen, right, incoming 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Anthony Mullinax, 4th Mission Support Group commander, during the 4th SFS assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 25, 2021. Wetlesen was previously commander of the 822d Base Defense Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6709226
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-JN771-1023
|Resolution:
|6679x4453
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
