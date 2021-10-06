Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working Wednesday: Avionics [Image 2 of 2]

    Working Wednesday: Avionics

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gutierrez, 149th Fighter Wing fighter aircraft integrated mechanics technician, prepares to check an F-16’s take off and landing configuration at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2021. Also known as a pitot check, the test feeds the aircraft altitude readings to ensure it maintains proper readings for the pilot during flight. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6708915
    VIRIN: 210610-Z-QB902-0008
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working Wednesday: Avionics [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    Avionics
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters

