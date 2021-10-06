Working Wednesday: Avionics

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gutierrez, 149th Fighter Wing fighter aircraft integrated mechanics technician, prepares to check an F-16’s take off and landing configuration at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2021. Also known as a pitot check, the test feeds the aircraft altitude readings to ensure it maintains proper readings for the pilot during flight. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6708915
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-QB902-0008
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
