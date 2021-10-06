Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gutierrez, 149th Fighter Wing fighter aircraft integrated mechanics technician, prepares to check an F-16’s take off and landing configuration at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2021. Also known as a pitot check, the test feeds the aircraft altitude readings to ensure it maintains proper readings for the pilot during flight. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:58 Photo ID: 6708914 VIRIN: 210610-Z-QB902-0005 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 3.83 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working Wednesday: Avionics [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.