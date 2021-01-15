Graduated students from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-04, hold their freshly broken wings, Jan. 15, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Fifteen officers were awarded their silver wings at the ceremony and gained the title of “Air Force Pilot”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:45 Photo ID: 6708887 VIRIN: 210114-F-WT071-1081 Resolution: 145x96 Size: 4.37 KB Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Hometown: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.