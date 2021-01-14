Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots [Image 1 of 3]

    Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Akers, 1st Operations Group commander at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, speaks to the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-04 at their graduation ceremony, Jan. 15, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 52-week training consist of six-weeks of preflight academics and physiological training followed by primary training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6708885
    VIRIN: 210114-F-WT071-1028
    Resolution: 67x100
    Size: 2.46 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots
    Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots
    Columbus students complete training; become AF pilots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wings
    Graduation
    CAFB
    Reality
    14FTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT