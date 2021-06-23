Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Scott Granzeier, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron, stands in a defensive position during a mock active shooter exercise, June 24, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 09:47
|Photo ID:
|6708699
|VIRIN:
|210623-Z-EY983-1008
|Resolution:
|4605x3684
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 171st Defenders Neutralize Active Shooter [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
