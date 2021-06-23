171st Defenders Neutralize Active Shooter

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Scott Granzeier, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron, stands in a defensive position during a mock active shooter exercise, June 24, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

