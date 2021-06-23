Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Defenders Neutralize Active Shooter [Image 4 of 4]

    171st Defenders Neutralize Active Shooter

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A team of Pennsylvania Air National Guard security forces defenders attempt to identify a neutralized assailant during an mock active shooter exercise at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, June 24, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

