    MSP Sailors Visit St. Paul, Minn. [Image 2 of 2]

    MSP Sailors Visit St. Paul, Minn.

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 24, 2021) Officers and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) are recognized during Thursday’s Minnesota Twins pregame show. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. William Henderson/Released)

