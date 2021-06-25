MSP Sailors Visit St. Paul, Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 24, 2021) Officers and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) are recognized during Thursday’s Minnesota Twins pregame show. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. William Henderson/Released)

