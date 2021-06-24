MSP Sailors Visit St. Paul, Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 24, 2021) Cmdr. Alfonza White, commanding officer of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), speaks with members of the Minnesota House of Representatives shortly after the crew was recognized during Thursday’s session. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. William Henderson/Released)
