    EARF conducts EDRE at CLDJ [Image 4 of 7]

    EARF conducts EDRE at CLDJ

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army soldiers from the East Africa Response Force (EARF) pile their rucksacks onto a pallet during an emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 23, 2021. The exercise demonstrated how U.S. forces can rapidly respond to deter any threat in the AFRICOM area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARF conducts EDRE at CLDJ [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    HOA
    1CTCS
    readiness
    EDRE
    EARF

