U.S. Army soldiers from the East Africa Response Force (EARF) conducted an emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 23, 2021. The exercise demonstrated how U.S. forces can rapidly respond to deter any threat in the AFRICOM area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6708310
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-FN125-0008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, EARF conducts EDRE at CLDJ [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
