EARF conducts EDRE at CLDJ

U.S. Army soldiers from the East Africa Response Force (EARF) conducted an emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 23, 2021. The exercise demonstrated how U.S. forces can rapidly respond to deter any threat in the AFRICOM area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

