    Cooking Concerns: Targeting unattended cooking at Humphreys [Image 3 of 3]

    Cooking Concerns: Targeting unattended cooking at Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - A pot of water boils in a United States Army Garrison Humphreys Barracks kitchen, June 25, increasing the threat of a fire-related incident. The USAG Humphreys Fire Department targets the threat posed by unattended cooking, educating the community on the risks it poses and the danger that can occur to property and safety. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

