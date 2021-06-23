25 Years Later: Remembering Khobar Towers

On the night of June 25, 1996, a bomb was detonated near the Khobar Tower housing complex in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, killing 19 Airmen and injuring more than 400 U.S. and international military members and civilians. The towers housed coalition forces supporting Operation Southern Watch, a no-fly zone operation in Southern Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez)

