    25 Years Later: Remembering Khobar Towers [Image 1 of 2]

    25 Years Later: Remembering Khobar Towers

    DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.23.2021

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    On the night of June 25, 1996, a bomb was detonated near the Khobar Tower housing complex in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, killing 19 Airmen and injuring more than 400 U.S. and international military members and civilians. The towers housed coalition forces supporting Operation Southern Watch, a no-fly zone operation in Southern Iraq. (Courtesy photo)

    U.S. Central Command
    Saudi Arabia
    Khobar Towers

