U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jack Chung, a dentist from the 18th Dental Squadron, consults a patient during a follow-up appointment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. The 18th Dental Squadron provides comprehensive dental services including prevention and general dentistry, as well as six dental specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 02:44 Photo ID: 6708176 VIRIN: 210609-F-GD090-0027 Resolution: 6524x5219 Size: 16.86 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Dental Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.