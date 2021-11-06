Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Dental Squadron

    18th Dental Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Atsuko Kobashigawa, a dental hygienist from the 18th Dental Squadron, cleans a patient’s teeth at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2021. The 18th Dental Squadron provides comprehensive dental services including prevention and general dentistry, as well as six dental specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 02:45
    Photo ID: 6708178
    VIRIN: 210611-F-GD090-0097
    Resolution: 6082x4866
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th Dental Squadron, by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    teeth cleaning

    dentistry

    18th Dental Squadron

    medical
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    teeth cleaning
    dentistry
    18th Dental Squadron

