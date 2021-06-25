The historic East Gate shown in 1950. Credit: Official U.S. Navy Photograph, from the All Hands collection at the Naval History and Heritage Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6708163
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-A1456-102
|Resolution:
|980x626
|Size:
|44.41 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Former FED HQ compound has new mission [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former FED HQ compound has new mission
LEAVE A COMMENT