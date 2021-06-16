Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former FED HQ compound has new mission [Image 1 of 4]

    Former FED HQ compound has new mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The former FED headquarters is situated directly across from the NMC, which is responsible for treating the most severe cases of COVID-19, and opened as the Central Infectious Disease Hospital and COVID-19 Isolation Unit on Jan. 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 02:26
    Photo ID: 6708161
    VIRIN: 210625-A-A1456-100
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former FED HQ compound has new mission [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former FED HQ compound has new mission
    Former FED HQ compound has new mission
    Former FED HQ compound has new mission
    Former FED HQ compound has new mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former FED HQ compound has new mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USACE
    FED
    COVID19
    National Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT