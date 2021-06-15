U.S. Air Force Captain Neal Esplin, a dentist from the 162nd Medical Group, Morris ANGB, Tucson, Arizona, speaks with a patient at the Operation Healthy Delta clinic site in Metropolis, Illinois, June 15. The operation is a U.S. Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission, offering readiness training to multi-service, interagency, and community partners, while providing no-cost healthcare to the community. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Major Mary Hook/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 00:57
|Photo ID:
|6708114
|VIRIN:
|210615-Z-VO274-535
|Resolution:
|2129x2983
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint readiness mission promotes training, brings healthcare to the delta [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Mary Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT