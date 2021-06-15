Senior Airmen Derrick James, an optometry technician from the 916th Aerospace Medical Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, performs a vision test on a patient at the Operation Healthy Delta clinic site in Metropolis, Illinois, June 15. The operation is a U.S. Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission, offering readiness training to multi-service, interagency, and community partners, while providing no-cost healthcare to the community. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Major Mary Hook/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 00:57 Photo ID: 6708115 VIRIN: 210615-F-VO274-680 Resolution: 2470x3460 Size: 1.73 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint readiness mission promotes training, brings healthcare to the delta [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Mary Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.