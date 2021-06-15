Joint readiness mission promotes training, brings healthcare to the delta

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Maj. Mary Hook 

    162nd Wing

    Senior Airmen Derrick James, an optometry technician from the 916th Aerospace Medical Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, performs a vision test on a patient at the Operation Healthy Delta clinic site in Metropolis, Illinois, June 15. The operation is a U.S. Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission, offering readiness training to multi-service, interagency, and community partners, while providing no-cost healthcare to the community. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Major Mary Hook/Released)

