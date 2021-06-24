Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the class of 2025 arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy for in-processing (I-Day), on June 24, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. I-Day marks the start of their journey of becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6707983
    VIRIN: 210624-F-XS730-1053
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA I-Day Class of 2025 [Image 73 of 73], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAFA
    I-day
    Basic

