USAFA I-Day Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the class of 2025 arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy for in-processing (I-Day), on June 24, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. I-Day marks the start of their journey of becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
