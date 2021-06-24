U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the class of 2025 arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy for in-processing (I-Day), on June 24, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. I-Day marks the start of their journey of becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6707982 VIRIN: 210624-F-XS730-1052 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.48 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA I-Day Class of 2025 [Image 73 of 73], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.