    JAIC News Conference on Defense Department Artificial Intelligence Capabilities [Image 7 of 8]

    JAIC News Conference on Defense Department Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Cheesman 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center; Jane Pinelis, JAIC chief of test and evaluation; and Alka Patel, JAIC chief of responsible artificial intelligence, hold a news conference at the Pentagon to provide updates on the progress of implementing Defense Department artificial intelligence capabilities, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley L. Cheesman)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6707834
    VIRIN: 210624-D-FN525-2080
    Resolution: 5946x3752
    Size: 11.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAIC News Conference on Defense Department Artificial Intelligence Capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ashley Cheesman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    OSD
    Washington D.C.
    Press Briefing Room

