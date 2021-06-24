Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center; Jane Pinelis, JAIC chief of test and evaluation; and Alka Patel, JAIC chief of responsible artificial intelligence, hold a news conference at the Pentagon to provide updates on the progress of implementing Defense Department artificial intelligence capabilities, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley L. Cheesman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:41 Photo ID: 6707830 VIRIN: 210624-D-FN525-2012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.46 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JAIC News Conference on Defense Department Artificial Intelligence Capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ashley Cheesman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.