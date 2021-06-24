Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Climate Task Force Principal's Meeting [Image 6 of 7]

    National Climate Task Force Principal's Meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Cheesman 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Stacy A. Cummings, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisitions and Sustainment, speaks at the National Climate Task Force Principal's Meeting, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2021. (DoD photo by Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley L. Cheesman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6707774
    VIRIN: 210624-D-FN525-0092
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Climate Task Force Principal's Meeting [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ashley Cheesman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    OSD
    Washington D.C.
    Press Briefing Room

