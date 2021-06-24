Stacy A. Cummings, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisitions and Sustainment, speaks at the National Climate Task Force Principal's Meeting, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2021. (DoD photo by Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley L. Cheesman)
|06.24.2021
|06.24.2021 18:30
|6707776
|210624-D-FN525-0094
|6048x4024
|12.95 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|8
|0
