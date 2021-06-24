Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210624-N-TE695-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN [Image 10 of 10]

    210624-N-TE695-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, speaks with female students with Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Officer Development School (ODS) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    This work, 210624-N-TE695-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN [Image 10 of 10], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

