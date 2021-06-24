210624-N-TE695-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN

Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, speaks with female students with Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Officer Development School (ODS) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

