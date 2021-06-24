Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, speaks Officer Development School (ODS) class 21060 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 17:13 Photo ID: 6707634 VIRIN: 210624-N-TE695-0020 Resolution: 4238x2825 Size: 10.94 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210624-N-TE695-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN [Image 10 of 10], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.