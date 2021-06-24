210624-N-TE695-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN

Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, speaks Officer Development School (ODS) class 21060 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)
