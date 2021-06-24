Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210624-N-TE695-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, speaks Officer Development School (ODS) class 21060 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210624-N-TE695-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN [Image 10 of 10], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    ODS
    OTCN
    Jennifer Couture

