Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators [Image 1 of 4]

    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Kaw Lake Park Ranger Kelly Vanzandt uses and ATV to prepare the soil of the pollinator habitat for placement of seeds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2019
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6707247
    VIRIN: 210624-A-VS667-001
    Resolution: 1213x809
    Size: 911.52 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators
    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators
    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators
    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking action to help pollinators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bees
    USACE
    Tulsa District
    butterflies
    #PollinatorWeek
    pollinator habitats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT