    Travis AFB 3-bay hangar makes headway [Image 4 of 6]

    Travis AFB 3-bay hangar makes headway

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Walsh Construction crewman works atop a steel girder during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar June 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The hangar, the soon-to-be-home of Travis AFB’s fleet of KC-46s, is due to be completed in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:44
    Photo ID: 6706923
    VIRIN: 210623-F-VG042-1027
    Resolution: 6917x4612
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB 3-bay hangar makes headway [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hangar
    construction
    KC-46

