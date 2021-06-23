A Walsh Construction crewman works atop a steel girder during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar June 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The hangar, the soon-to-be-home of Travis AFB’s fleet of KC-46s, is due to be completed in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:44 Photo ID: 6706923 VIRIN: 210623-F-VG042-1027 Resolution: 6917x4612 Size: 8 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB 3-bay hangar makes headway [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.