Walsh Construction crewmen walk inside an under-construction building during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar June 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The hangar, the soon-to-be-home of Travis AFB’s fleet of KC-46s, is due to be completed in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
This work, Travis AFB 3-bay hangar makes headway [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
