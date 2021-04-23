Class of 2023 Cadet Frankie Rivera speaks about the Spectrum club, an LGBTQ-Plus themed cadet club, during the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Corps of Cadets LGBT Pride Month observance April 23 at the Riverside Cafe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6706918 VIRIN: 210423-O-ZV784-506 Resolution: 1020x966 Size: 964.49 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LGBT community members speak about their experiences during West Point’s recent Pride Month observance [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.