    LGBT community members speak about their experiences during West Point’s recent Pride Month observance [Image 1 of 2]

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Class of 2023 Cadet Frankie Rivera speaks about the Spectrum club, an LGBTQ-Plus themed cadet club, during the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Corps of Cadets LGBT Pride Month observance April 23 at the Riverside Cafe. 

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:48
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ community

