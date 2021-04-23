Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBT community members speak about their experiences during West Point’s recent Pride Month observance [Image 2 of 2]

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Maj Chad Plenge, the Center for Junior Officers operations officer at West Point and the officer-in-charge of the Spectrum club, asked people to get into the thought process of where West Point and the Army are with dealing with the gay community within its ranks during the Pride Month observance April 23. Plenge wanted to empower people to ask questions and learn a little bit more about the gay community for the future, whether it’s at West Point or in the Army, and help make a difference in someone’s life.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:48
    Photo ID: 6706919
    VIRIN: 210423-O-ZV784-599
    Resolution: 1550x945
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LGBT community members speak about their experiences during West Point’s recent Pride Month observance [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ community

