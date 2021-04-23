LGBT community members speak about their experiences during West Point’s recent Pride Month observance

Maj Chad Plenge, the Center for Junior Officers operations officer at West Point and the officer-in-charge of the Spectrum club, asked people to get into the thought process of where West Point and the Army are with dealing with the gay community within its ranks during the Pride Month observance April 23. Plenge wanted to empower people to ask questions and learn a little bit more about the gay community for the future, whether it’s at West Point or in the Army, and help make a difference in someone’s life.

