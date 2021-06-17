Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command

    KS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Kirk Hutchinson 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Walnoha, 923rd Contracting Battalion, presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Kristi Garcia, wife of incoming commander, Lt. Col. Randy Garcia. The roses signify the new relationship that will grow and bloom between the incoming commander's family and the unit. Lt. Col. Garcia assumed command of the 923rd Contracting Battalion and Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Riley, in a June 17 ceremony officiated by Col. Joel Greer, 418th Contracting Support Brigade commander, from Fort Hood, Texas.

