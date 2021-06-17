Staff Sgt. Walnoha, 923rd Contracting Battalion, presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Kristi Garcia, wife of incoming commander, Lt. Col. Randy Garcia. The roses signify the new relationship that will grow and bloom between the incoming commander's family and the unit. Lt. Col. Garcia assumed command of the 923rd Contracting Battalion and Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Riley, in a June 17 ceremony officiated by Col. Joel Greer, 418th Contracting Support Brigade commander, from Fort Hood, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:51 Photo ID: 6706917 VIRIN: 210617-A-NC512-136 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.29 MB Location: KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command [Image 4 of 4], by Kirk Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.