Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command [Image 3 of 4]

    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Kirk Hutchinson 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Randy Garcia, passes the colors of the 923rd Contracting Battalion to Master Sgt. Shaun Conyers, after accepting them from Col. Joel Greer, Commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade. The passing of the colors signifies Garcia's new role as the commander of the 923rd and Director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command. Garcia assumed command of the 923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley in a ceremony June 17, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:59
    Photo ID: 6706915
    VIRIN: 210617-A-NC512-161
    Resolution: 4087x2725
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command [Image 4 of 4], by Kirk Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC Fort Riley Change of Command
    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley Change of Command
    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command
    923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    923rd Contracting Battalion
    MICC-Fort Riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT