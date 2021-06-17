923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley change of command

Lt. Col. Randy Garcia, passes the colors of the 923rd Contracting Battalion to Master Sgt. Shaun Conyers, after accepting them from Col. Joel Greer, Commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade. The passing of the colors signifies Garcia's new role as the commander of the 923rd and Director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command. Garcia assumed command of the 923rd Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Riley in a ceremony June 17, 2021.

