Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Medical Group change of command [Image 1 of 2]

    82nd Medical Group change of command

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kevin McCal, center, relinquishes command of the 82nd Medical Group during a change of command officiated by 82nd Training Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell, left, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 16, 2021. Col. Felicia L. Burks, right, took command of the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Adam Hennek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6706671
    VIRIN: 210616-F-F3545-362
    Resolution: 4552x3034
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Medical Group change of command [Image 2 of 2], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Medical Group change of command
    82nd Medical Group change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Burks takes command of 82nd Medical Group

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Sheppard Air Force Base

    82nd Medical Group

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    change of command
    82nd Training Wing
    82nd Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT