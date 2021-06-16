82nd Medical Group change of command

Col. Kevin McCal, center, relinquishes command of the 82nd Medical Group during a change of command officiated by 82nd Training Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell, left, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 16, 2021. Col. Felicia L. Burks, right, took command of the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Adam Hennek)

